14 more Indian sponsored Khwarij killed in sanitization operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Security Forces hunted down 14 more Indian sponsored Khwarij besides recovering weapons, ammunition and explosives during a sanitization operation in Sambaza (Zhob).

“Following the successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District on 7-8 August 2025, during which thirty three Khwarij were sent to hell; on night 8/9 August 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Saturday.

The number of Khwarij killed in two days anti-inflation operation has risen to forty seven, it further said.

The Security Forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.