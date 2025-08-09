14 More Indian Sponsored Khwarij Killed In Sanitization Operation: ISPR
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Security Forces hunted down 14 more Indian sponsored Khwarij besides recovering weapons, ammunition and explosives during a sanitization operation in Sambaza (Zhob).
“Following the successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District on 7-8 August 2025, during which thirty three Khwarij were sent to hell; on night 8/9 August 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Saturday.
The number of Khwarij killed in two days anti-inflation operation has risen to forty seven, it further said.
The Security Forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM’s promise over 100MW solar plant for GB fulfilled9 minutes ago
-
14 more Indian sponsored Khwarij killed in sanitization operation: ISPR9 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 306,800 cusecs water9 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating 47 Khwarij9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can harvest over 7 Trillion gallons of rainwater annually, say experts49 minutes ago
-
Battle of Truth Celebration sports week held in Larkana59 minutes ago
-
How social media fuels and glorifies youth migration dreams in Pakistan59 minutes ago
-
Medical camp at Central Jail Larkana organized in connection with Marak e Haq59 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebration starts at Orakzai59 minutes ago
-
CEO of health inspects "Clinic on Wheels"1 hour ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare celebrates Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Thousands attend grand musical concert marking Independence Day1 hour ago