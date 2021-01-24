UrduPoint.com
14 More Surfaced Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 10:20 PM

14 more surfaced positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18750 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 499136 people were screened for the virus till Jan 24 out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 18284 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 193 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

