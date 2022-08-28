UrduPoint.com

14 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

August 28, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Fourteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 160 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 112 while 29,141 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, three patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, and 109 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

