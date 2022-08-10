UrduPoint.com

14 More Test Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

14 more test positive for fatal Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 14 more people were diagnosed with fatal Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,353.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Wednesday, the infected cases included 43,769 from Rawalpindi and 3,584 from other districts. Among the new cases, four each arrived from Potohar town and Kahutta, three from Rawal Town, and one from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Murree and Rahim Yar Khan. "Presently, 134 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 6,992,180 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the Covid-19 across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,027 samples were collected, out of which 1,013 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent.

