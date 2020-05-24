UrduPoint.com
14 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

14 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

The number of COVID-19 cases Saturday increased to 644 due to 14 new cases reported during the last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases Saturday increased to 644 due to 14 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the district administration here, out of 644 coronavirus cases 331 had been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/quarantine centers while 23 patients had succumbed to the virus till to date so far.

As per daily situation report, 74 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 216 are quarantined at homes.

In district Hyderabad, more than 4,500 COVID-19 tests performed, out of which 644 tested positive, 331 recovered and 23 patients died, the report said.

Out of total 644 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 280 are in taluka Qasimabad, 194 in taluka City, 141 in Latifabad and 15 in Hyderabad rural, it added.

The district administration has established a control room at the office of deputy commissioner while COVID-19 Rapid Response Teams are working actively round-the-clock throughout the district and equipped with personal protective equipments (PPE) supplies.

