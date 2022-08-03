UrduPoint.com

14 More Tested Positive With Coronavirus In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

14 more tested positive with coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Fourteen more people tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,241.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 43,662 from Rawalpindi and 3,579 from other districts.

Among the new cases, five arrived from Potohar town, four from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Gujjar Khan and Rawal town and one from Taxila.

"Presently, 103 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at the health facilities", the report added.

The report further said that 6,990,540 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,502 samples were collected, out of which 1,488 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 per cent.

Pakistan

