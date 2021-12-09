14 motor shells, one motor gun recovered

Police in an intelligence based operation recovered 14 motor shells and one motor gun hidden underground in tribal sub-division, Dara Adamkhel on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police in an intelligence based operation recovered 14 motor shells and one motor gun hidden underground in tribal sub-division, Dara Adamkhel on Thursday.

Police said that weapons were hidden underground for a possible terrorist activity.

Local police recovered ammunition from a hilly area of Bustikhel in an information-based operation.

The police bomb disposal unit detonated the explosives at a safe place and registered a case against unknown people.