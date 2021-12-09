UrduPoint.com

14 Motor Shells, One Motor Gun Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:40 PM

14 motor shells, one motor gun recovered

Police in an intelligence based operation recovered 14 motor shells and one motor gun hidden underground in tribal sub-division, Dara Adamkhel on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police in an intelligence based operation recovered 14 motor shells and one motor gun hidden underground in tribal sub-division, Dara Adamkhel on Thursday.

Police said that weapons were hidden underground for a possible terrorist activity.

Local police recovered ammunition from a hilly area of Bustikhel in an information-based operation.

The police bomb disposal unit detonated the explosives at a safe place and registered a case against unknown people.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

29 minutes ago
 UK orders 'Europe's fastest train' for high-speed ..

UK orders 'Europe's fastest train' for high-speed line

56 seconds ago
 China's first COVID-19 antibody drug cuts hospital ..

China's first COVID-19 antibody drug cuts hospitalizations, deaths 80%

57 seconds ago
 Rs 105,500 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 105,500 fine imposed on profiteers

59 seconds ago
 Kimmich out until January after Covid-related lung ..

Kimmich out until January after Covid-related lung damage

1 minute ago
 17 kanal official land retrieved from illegal occu ..

17 kanal official land retrieved from illegal occupants

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.