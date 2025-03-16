14 Nabbed Over Power Pilfering
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 people involved in
electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown
here on Sunday.
The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Sbtain, Sohail,
Safeer, Sibghatullah, Saim , Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain, Tariq, Sufi
Khursheed and others.
Police have registered against the accused.
