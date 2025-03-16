14 nabbed over power pilfering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 people involved in

electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown

here on Sunday.

The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Sbtain, Sohail,

Safeer, Sibghatullah, Saim , Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain, Tariq, Sufi

Khursheed and others.

Police have registered against the accused.