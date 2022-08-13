14 new cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Another 14 cases of dengue virus with no death were reported in Punjab on Saturday.

According to the Health department, a total 388 cases of dengue virus were reported during the current year while 2 people died of the virus and 53 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) destroyed dengue larvae at 2024 places in the province during the continuous daily-based surveillance.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 390,783 indoor and 109,057 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.