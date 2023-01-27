UrduPoint.com

14 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

14 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Health officials on Friday said that 14 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.32 percent while 10 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the virus in the last 24 hours while 4,414 corona tests were conducted.

As many as 416 tests were conducted in Lahore, out of which two cases were confirmed positive, while 306 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which one was reported positive. One case was reported in Peshawar out of the 247 tests with a ratio of 0.40%.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumors.

He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country's population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.

