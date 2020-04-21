UrduPoint.com
14 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In IOK, Total Count Mounts To 368

Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Fourteen new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Indian occupied Kashmir on Monday taking the total number of people infected with the coronavirus disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 368.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that 85 per cent of the total cases in the union territory were from Kashmir,Kashmir Media Service reported.

"14 new cases have been reported, all from Kashmir. The total number of cases now stands at 368 with 55 in Jammu and 313 in Kashmir," he said.

Thirteen people had tested positive on Sunday with 12 of them from Kashmir.

In a statement, the authorities said that 15 patients had recovered from the Covid-19 disease and were discharged with seven patients from the government medical college in Baramulla, six from Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Science, Srinagar and two from Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar.

At least 91 cases have been reported from Bandipora, 79 in Srinagar, 44 in Baramulla, 33 in Kupwara, 26 in Jammu, 22 in Shopian, 20 in Udhampur, 14 in Ganderbal, 13 in Budgam and in single digits in the rest of the districts.

While Jammu had recorded its first positive case on March 9, Kashmir's first Covid-19 positive case was reported on March 18.

So far, 71 patients -58 in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu– have recovered from the disease while five people have died.

Of the total 368 cases, 292 are active ones with 251 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu.

The government statement said that till date, 61,774 people have enlisted for observation with 6,463 in Home Quarantine (including facilities operated by the government.), 292 are in hospital isolation and 229 in hospital quarantine. The statement also informed that the surveillance of 34,670 people had been completed while 20,115 people are currently under home surveillance

