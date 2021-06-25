14 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi

As many as 14 new corona positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with four belonged to Potohar Town, three from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from Murree, two from Gujjar Khan, and one each from Rawal town and Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 14 new corona positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with four belonged to Potohar Town, three from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from Murree, two from Gujjar Khan, and one each from Rawal town and Taxila.

"Presently 32 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 10 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 2 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,10 in Institute of Urology and 10 in Fauji Foundation Hospital.

" According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center, 2 patients were on a ventilator in critical condition,10 were on oxygen and 20 in stable condition.

District Health Authority updated that so far over 650,000 citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said only one patient has died due to this deadly disease in the last 24 hours.