14 new Omicron cases detected in KP

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Public Health Reference Lab detected 14 new cases of Omicron in the province, said an Omicron update shared by the health Department here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Public Health Reference Lab detected 14 new cases of Omicron in the province, said an Omicron update shared by the health Department here on Thursday.

According to the report 13 Omicron patients were from Peshawar while one case was from Lakki Marwat. Out of the total 14 cases 2 were females and 12 males with age ranging between 14 to 40 years.