14 new Omicron cases detected in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The Public Health Referral Laboratory (PHRL) Khyber Medical University (KMU) has detected 14 new cases of Omicron, said Omicron updates shared by the laboratory here on Saturday.

Out of the total 11 Omicron cases, 11 were from Peshawar, one from Federal capital Islamabad and two from other districts of the province.

Furthermore, out of the total 14 new Omicron cases 7 were male and five female with age range of 16 to 40 years.