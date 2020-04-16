UrduPoint.com
14 New Positive Corona Cases Reported In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

14 new positive corona cases reported in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Thursday said that 14 new new positive corona cases reported in Nawabshah as the number of coronavirus positive cases soared to 58 in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

  He said that corona tests of 313 members of Tableeghi Jamaat were conducted at Quarantine Centre Labour Colony out of which 233 diagnosed negative.    DC said that samples of 14 other members of Tableeghi Jamaat would be resent for corona test.

  He appealed general public to cooperate with district administration and law enforcing agencies and stay home to stay safe.

