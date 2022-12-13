UrduPoint.com

14 New Primary Healthcare Facilities Being Established In Capital: Official

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

14 new primary healthcare facilities being established in capital: Official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Cognizant of the basic health needs of the rural population, the District Health Department is working on a comprehensive plan of extending all-possible services to the ailing humanity under which 14 new Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) would be made operational during the next year.

"Around 11 new CHCs and three BHUs, having 515 indoor-bed capacity, are in the final phase of their construction that will be functional during the next year," Project Director of Health Department Islamabad Sardar Shabbir Ahmed told APP on Tuesday.

Sharing details, he said the new initiatives having indoor facilities included 200-bed King Salman bin Abdulaziz Hospital at Tarlai, 30-bed CHC at Bari Imam, 40-bed CHC at G-13, 25-bed Mother & Neonatal Child Health Centre at I-14 (Badhana Kalan), 20-bed Mother & Child Health Centre at Gohra Shahan, 60-bed Mother & Neonatal Child Health Centre at Bhara Kahu, 40-bed CHC at Bokra (Proposed to be built in I-12 sector), while four BHUs at Tarno, Kirpa, Shah Allah Ditta and Rawat were being upgraded to CHCs with 25-bed capacity each.

Besides, the construction of three new BHUs, with outpatient department (OPD) facility only, are being constructed at Jhangi Syedan, Sara-e-Kharbooza and Golra Sharif.

The project director said the existing BHU at Sohan had been reconstructed with added facilities for mother and child, adding the department also established eight "Well Baby Clinics" at its existing BHUs to facilitate the mother and child.

Sardar Shabbir said the department had also moved a summary for the creation of 359 additional posts of various cadres of healthcare professionals. "The summary is in the last stages of approval. With the joining of these professionals, the department will be able to operate all these facilities round the clock," he remarked.

Answering a question, he said, currently, the overall all-bed capacity of the existing three Rural Health Centers (RHCs) was 60 only, adding that with the establishment of new health facilities, the indoor bed capacity would reach 575, and patients would be able to get treatment round-the-clock.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Bari All

Recent Stories

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

27 minutes ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

2 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

3 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

3 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

3 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.