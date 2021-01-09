UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 New Vehicles Given To Police For Patrolling

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

14 new vehicles given to police for patrolling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry Saturday distributed 14 new vehicles among police for patrolling in the district.

The new vehicles were equipped with the latest gadgets and equipment to deal with any emergent and untoward situation.

The CPO, in a formal ceremony, handed over the vehicles to station house officers of Factory Area, Gulberg, Nishatabad, Sahianwala, City Jaranwala, Lundianwala, City Sammundri and Bahlak police stations, and the in-charges of police posts of Gulfishan, Chak No 205-RB, Achkera, Lorry Adda and Tariq Abad.

The CPO said that these vehicles would improve performance of the police by helping in widening scope of patrolling and taking action against the criminals.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Jaranwala Gulberg Criminals

Recent Stories

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Community Development secures social b ..

16 minutes ago

272 beds fixed for coronavirus patients at Nishtar ..

5 minutes ago

Police raid Sheesha bar, book 9 in rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

India is behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM ..

23 minutes ago

Pak exports to UK crosses US $ 1 billion in first ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.