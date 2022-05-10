UrduPoint.com

14 Officers Punished In Rs 800m Corruption Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood sent five officers on forced retirement and terminated three from service under PEEDA Act after they were found guilty in corruption and fraud in Gulgshan Market illegal land occupation case of over Rs 800 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood sent five officers on forced retirement and terminated three from service under PEEDA Act after they were found guilty in corruption and fraud in Gulgshan Market illegal land occupation case of over Rs 800 million.

Spokesperson for HUD and PHED said on Tuesday that another four officers demoted and cut in pension of two more officials was ordered by the secretary.

He said that the inquiry reported was presented to the secretary by director general Multan Development Authority (MDA) about two months ago. The secretary housing conducted personal hearing of all officers and officials nominated in the inquiry report.

The secretary housing ordered forced retirement of Assistant Director Engineering Muhammad Khalid and four other officers, five year service demotion of Deputy Director PHATA Tahir Ansari, stopped promotion of Deputy Director Tariq Javed, three steps demotion of Deputy Director Azhar Saeed, 25 percent cut in pension of Muhammad Younis, 50 percent cut in pension of Assistant Director Muhammad Rizwan, terminated Muhammad Siddique from service, HMO Masood Ahmed terminated from service and stopped two year promotion of Deputy Director Shafique-Ul-Rehman.

The Secretary Housing Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against corrupt officials in the department. He warned officers to avoid illegal activities otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them.

