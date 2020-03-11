14 out of 2300 Coronavirus tests declared positive: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh Government Spokesman and Advisor on Law, and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said the Coronavirus has become a global pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Government Spokesman and Advisor on Law, and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said the Coronavirus has become a global pandemic.

He said that so far 2300 people had entered Sindh from Iran and all those had been tested out of which only fourteen of the Coronavirus tests were declared positive while rest of the tests were declared negative.

The families of these 14 people were also tested and their reports were negative.

He expressed these views at a press conference in Sindh Assembly Committee Room, according to a statement.

He said that Sindh Government had decided that a media briefing would be conducted on a daily basis to keep the public informed in this regard.

Murtaza said that these persons had been kept in quarantine and one person has also recovered. Adding that details of the Names of the persons affected by Coronavirus could not be disclosed because of the impact on their personal lives.