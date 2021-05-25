UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Outlaws Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

14 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 14 accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 14 accused besides recovering 280 litres of liquor, seven pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Rab Nawaz,Muhammad Safdar,Zahoor Ahmed,Farhan,Mumtaz,Pervaizetc.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Germany opens Google antitrust probe: official

1 minute ago

IHC adjourns Nawaz Sharif's appeals till June 9 in ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Embassy Sends Protest Note to Kiev Over ..

1 minute ago

Top US diplomat says rebuilding Gaza should not 'b ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Proposes WHO Speed Up Vaccine Prequalificat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.