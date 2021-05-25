14 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 14 accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 14 accused besides recovering 280 litres of liquor, seven pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Rab Nawaz,Muhammad Safdar,Zahoor Ahmed,Farhan,Mumtaz,Pervaizetc.