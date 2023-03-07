14 outlaws arrested; 3 kg hashish, weapons recovered

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Dera police during various operations, arrested fourteen accused, recovered weapons and hashish, and separate cases were registered against the arrested persons.

Yarak police during operation against criminals, arrested twelve persons and recovered 1130 grams of hashish and 125 grams of ice, 01 Kalashnikov with 05 cartridges while 01 rifle with cartridges also recovered from arrested persons.

While Kirri Kasor police conducted a successful operation against drug dealers, arrested Khan Muhammad son of Dost Muhammad resident of Madikhel and recovered 995 grams of hashish from the accused.

Paharpur police arrested Abdul Kareem son of Kalu Khan Marwat resident of Wanda Maddat and recovered 1155 grams of hashish from the accused person.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.