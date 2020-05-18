14 outlaws arrested, 72 Kg hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Expediting crackdown on anti-social elements, city police Monday arrested fourteen outlaws including drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of hashish from their possession

The criminals including were arrested by police during raids conducting in various suburban areas of provincial metropolis including Nasir Bagh, Mathra, Regi, Chamkani, Matni, Khazana and Hayatabad.

Police also recovered one Kalashnikov and two bottles of liquor from their possession. Cases have been registered against arrested drug dealers in relevant police stations and investigations are underway.