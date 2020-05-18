UrduPoint.com
14 Outlaws Arrested, 72 Kg Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:37 PM

14 outlaws arrested, 72 Kg hashish recovered

Expediting crackdown on anti-social elements, city police Monday arrested fourteen outlaws including drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of hashish from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Expediting crackdown on anti-social elements, city police Monday arrested fourteen outlaws including drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of hashish from their possession.

The criminals including were arrested by police during raids conducting in various suburban areas of provincial metropolis including Nasir Bagh, Mathra, Regi, Chamkani, Matni, Khazana and Hayatabad.

Police also recovered one Kalashnikov and two bottles of liquor from their possession. Cases have been registered against arrested drug dealers in relevant police stations and investigations are underway.

