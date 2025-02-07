14 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs & Weapons Recovered
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Police apprehended 14 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered weapons, and drugs from their possession on Friday.
A public relation officer told APP that the Islamabad Police PS Tarnol, Khanna, Kohsar, Golra, Sumbal, Sangjani and Sihala police teams took legal action against accused involved in illegal activities.
He said the police team also arrested 09 accused namely Naeem, Aftab Khan, Ahmad Mumtaz, Adnan, Shafqat, Atif, Saifullah, Sameer and Akbar Hussain, and recovered 1125 grams heroin, 1100 grams hashish and 07 pistol with ammunition from their possession.
Moreover, 05 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.
