14 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
According to a police public relation officer, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has exaggerated crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, Karachi Company police station arrested an accused namely Rustam and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession, he said.
He said the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Ibrahim and Ghulam and recovered 210 gram heroin and ice from their possession.
Likewise, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Daniyal involved in illegally selling petrol, he said.
He said the Kirpa police team arrested two accused namely Rahid Ullah and Bashir and recovered 573 gram heroin and 431 gram hashish from their possession.
Similarly, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Sharjeel and recovered two swords from his possession, he added.
He saidtThe Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Sharjeel and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.
Moreover, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Nisar and recovered 300 gram hashish from his possession, he said.
He said cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested 04 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city, he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” DIG added.
Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals for use art, easy language in translation1 minute ago
-
DIG Ali Raza orders crackdown against criminals2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police intensify crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti urges youth to play role in development of province12 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns bomb attack on police van in Malam Jabba12 minutes ago
-
Economic stability on Horizon: Ali Pervaiz12 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Sri Lanka's president-elect on his electoral victory21 minutes ago
-
PPP striving to strengthen country for facilitating to masses: Sardar Sarbuland22 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns bomb attack on police van in Malam Jabba22 minutes ago
-
One killed, 4 injured as car rammed into farm house22 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab takes action after young man injured by kite string.2 hours ago
-
3,600 candidates appear in MDCAT test in Bahawalpur2 hours ago