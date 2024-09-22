Open Menu

14 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to a police public relation officer, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has exaggerated crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, Karachi Company police station arrested an accused namely Rustam and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession, he said.

He said the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Ibrahim and Ghulam and recovered 210 gram heroin and ice from their possession.

Likewise, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Daniyal involved in illegally selling petrol, he said.

He said the Kirpa police team arrested two accused namely Rahid Ullah and Bashir and recovered 573 gram heroin and 431 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Sharjeel and recovered two swords from his possession, he added.

He saidtThe Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Sharjeel and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Nisar and recovered 300 gram hashish from his possession, he said.

He said cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested 04 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city, he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” DIG added.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.

