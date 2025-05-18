14 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Industrial Area, Shams Colony, Koral, and Shahzad Town police stations arrested nine suspects involved in various criminal activities.

A police spokesman told APP on Sunday that the teams also recovered 503 grams of hashish, 549 grams of Ice, and four pistols with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

He said that during a special campaign launched to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams arrested another six criminals. He added that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigation is underway.

He said the operations were conducted under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of an ongoing crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

He said Islamabad Police remains committed to protecting the lives and property of residents, and no one will be allowed to disturb public order. Ensuring peace and safeguarding citizens remains the department's top priority./APP-rzr-mkz