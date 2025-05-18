Open Menu

14 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

14 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Industrial Area, Shams Colony, Koral, and Shahzad Town police stations arrested nine suspects involved in various criminal activities.

A police spokesman told APP on Sunday that the teams also recovered 503 grams of hashish, 549 grams of Ice, and four pistols with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

He said that during a special campaign launched to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams arrested another six criminals. He added that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigation is underway.

He said the operations were conducted under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of an ongoing crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

He said Islamabad Police remains committed to protecting the lives and property of residents, and no one will be allowed to disturb public order. Ensuring peace and safeguarding citizens remains the department's top priority./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

16 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

16 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

16 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

16 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

21 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

23 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan