14 outlaws arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 14 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused and recovered 1.

366 kg hashish,60 litres liquor,five pistols,three guns 12 bore and 3 rifles from them.

They were-Adnan,Farhan,Adil,Zaheer,Amanullah,Sarfraz,Nawaz,Aslam,Numan,Zafar Iqbal and others.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.