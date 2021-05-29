14 outlaws arrested in Sargodha

The police on Saturday arrested 14 accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday arrested 14 accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman said different police teams conducted raids, arrested 14 persons and recovered 2.

5-kg hashish, 600-gm opium,40-litre liquor, five pistols and one rifle of 444-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Safdar, Dost Muhammad, Numan, Nasir Ali, Akter Ali, Shoukat and others.

Cases were registered against them.