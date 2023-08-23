Open Menu

14 Outlaws Arrested In Search And Strike Operations In DIKhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Dera police during search and strike operation arrested 14 outlaws, recovered drugs and weapons from their possession in the limits of Paharpur police station on Wednesday

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police during search and strike operation arrested 14 outlaws, recovered drugs and weapons from their possession in the limits of Paharpur police station on Wednesday.

According to the details, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Paharpur police station Attaullah Khan along with his team checked important places, houses, vehicles and motorcycles during the search and strike operation and 08 suspects were detained.

While conducting further operations, 1175 grams of hashish were recovered from accused Farooq, 02 repeater guns with 06 cartridges from accused Karim Bakhsh, 01 gun of 12-bore with 02 cartridges from accused Amir Irshadullah, and 12-bore gun with 02 cartridges from accused Amir Hussain recovered and all accused were arrested as per the rules.

While two proclaimed offenders Nadeem and Abdul Rahman, wanted to local police in various cases, were also arrested as per the rules.

Paharpur police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.

