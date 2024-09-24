14 Outlaws Busted, Cash, Valuables, Weapons Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 14 outlaws involved in different criminal activities, including snatching, drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons during last 24 hours from various localities in the Federal capital.
Police teams during their various operations against anti social elements have recovered cash, valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
According to details, Shehzad Town police team utilized technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three members of an organized gang involved in numerous snatching activities. These accused had injured citizens by straight firing with arms during clash with police parties.
The accused were identified as Waheed Gul, Khan Wali, and Imad Farooq. The police team also recovered stolen cash, mobile phones, and weapons with ammunition used in the crimes from their possession.
During the preliminary investigations, the accused revealed their involvement in multiple snatching activities in areas such as Murree Road, Park Road, and Margalla Town, where they shot and injured citizens upon resistance.
Further investigation is underway.
Islamabad police have carried out different, actions against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons were also initiated, which resulted in the apprehension of five drug dealers and seizing over 2 kilograms of heroin, more than 1 kilogram of hashish, and weapons with ammunition. Moreover, six absconders were also apprehended.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said that the Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
The citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5th anniversary of deadly earthquake 2019 observed2 minutes ago
-
RDA seals six illegal buildings2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s aggression against Lebanon12 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of killing of two people12 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of lady constable's killing12 minutes ago
-
Senate body directs PWD to transfer possession of Constantia Lodge12 minutes ago
-
CDA seals 23 buildings in G-15 for violating building by-laws22 minutes ago
-
PUASA delegation calls on PU VC32 minutes ago
-
Blacksmith electrocuted32 minutes ago
-
Vital to stay with reform agenda: Muhammad Aurangzeb42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion draws global attention at 21st China-ASEAN Expo with exquisite craftsmanship42 minutes ago
-
Education wing holds road safety workshop; Over 400 students, teachers participate42 minutes ago