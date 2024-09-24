14 outlaws busted, cash, valuables, weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 14 outlaws involved in different criminal activities, including snatching, drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons during last 24 hours from various localities in the Federal capital.

Police teams during their various operations against anti social elements have recovered cash, valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to details, Shehzad Town police team utilized technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three members of an organized gang involved in numerous snatching activities. These accused had injured citizens by straight firing with arms during clash with police parties.

The accused were identified as Waheed Gul, Khan Wali, and Imad Farooq. The police team also recovered stolen cash, mobile phones, and weapons with ammunition used in the crimes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigations, the accused revealed their involvement in multiple snatching activities in areas such as Murree Road, Park Road, and Margalla Town, where they shot and injured citizens upon resistance.

Further investigation is underway.

Islamabad police have carried out different, actions against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons were also initiated, which resulted in the apprehension of five drug dealers and seizing over 2 kilograms of heroin, more than 1 kilogram of hashish, and weapons with ammunition. Moreover, six absconders were also apprehended.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said that the Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

The citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.