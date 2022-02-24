UrduPoint.com

14 Outlaws Held, Drug, Liquor Recovered During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

14 outlaws held, drug, liquor recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 14 outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor and valuables from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Bani police arrested two drug pushers Qamar, Basharat and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from their possession.

Similarly, New Town police seized 1.8 kg drugs from Bilal Khan while, Kahuta police recovered 2 kg drugs from Ghulam Rabbani.

Cantt police seized 240 grams of charas from Saeed and 220 grams of charas from Noman.

Naseerabad police recovered 200 grams of charas from Imran and 350 grams of charas from Abid, 120 grams of charas from Waheed.

Following the operation, same police station recovered 535 grams of charas from Farazna, 520 grams of charas from Samra and 610 grams of charas from Maria Waqas and 1.

6 kg drugs from accused Muhammad Haseeb.

Gujjar Khan police held Ahsan and recovered 240 grams of charas from his possession.

Police also recovered 10 liters of liquor from accused Anjum while Ganjmandi police recovered 05 bottles of liquor from accused Wahaj Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against anti social elements must be continued.

