14 Outlaws Held; Drugs, Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:18 PM

Islamabad police have arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, Ice, liquor, kites and weapons form their possession, a police spokesperson said on Thursday

According to details, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman had directed DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar to launch an operation against drug pushers. Following his directions, special task was assigned to SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer who constituted special teams for raids.

Ramana police team arrested a drug pusher namely Fahim and recovered 1.200 kilogram hashish, Shalimar police arrested accused Irfan Masih and recovered 20 liters alcohol.

Shams Colony police arrested accused Waseem Iqbal and recovered 10 gram Ice, Margalla police arrested accused Muhammad Imtiaz and recovered 111 gram hashish.

Similarly, Koral police arrested 03 accused Muhammad Irfan, Jamal Hassan and Hammad Nazeer and recovered three pistols of 30 bore along with ammunition.

Tarnol police arrested accused Muhammad Shafique and Ghulam Abbass and recovered one dagger and one iron punch from their possession. While police also arrested a kite sellers namely Tariq and recovered kites.

Likewise, Golra police arrested Shahid Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol, Bhara Kahu police arrested suspect Wahid Ullah and recovered one 9mm pistol and Shahzad Town police arrested kite seller Sheryaar and recovered kites from him.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appealed the citizens for cooperation with police for successful policing measures.

