14 Outlaws Held During Search Operation, Liquor, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :On the special direction of City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, search operations were conducted in various areas of Rawal Town.

During operations, Police have arrested 14 outlaws and recovered more than 02 kg drugs, 85 liters of liquor, weapons and Rs 7,500 from their possession. Rata Amral police held two liquor supplier Daulat Khan and Aleem Khan besides recovering 60 liters of liquor from their custody.

Similarly, Bani police nabbed 05 outlaws Numan, Haseeb, Shehryar, Jahanzeb and Numan and recovered 02.3 kg drugs and 01 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

While, Pirwadhi police held Kashif, Zafar, Naveed, Umeer and Shoaib and recovered 525 grams of charas, 25 liters of liquor and Rs 7,500 were also recovered.

In the search operations, 836 houses were searched, collected data of 344 tenants and a total of 1321 people were questioned.

The law enforcement agencies including lady Police participated in the search operation. SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi led the operation.

The purpose of conducting search operations have to stop the criminal elements and activities, Rawalpindi Police is always making all out efforts to protect the life and property of citizens.

