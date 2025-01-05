Open Menu

14 Outlaws Held; Illegal Arms, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM

14 outlaws held; illegal arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Dera police have arrested 14 outlaws recovering illegal arms and drugs from their possession, said police spokesman on Sunday.

He said that District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has strictly instructed all police stations to make all out efforts for eradication of all crimes from the society.

Following these instructions, a team Cantt police station led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan and Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Sibtain, taking action against anti-social elements, arrested accused Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad bakhsh with recovery of 150 grams of Ice drug, Atlas Khan son of Mayat Ullah with recovery of a 30-bore pistol along with 15 cartridges.

In other operations,the police arrested Obaid Ullah son of Sher Afghan with 215 grams of Ice, Muhib Ullah son of Habib ur Rehman with 410 grams of Ice, Jamal son of Iqbal with 370 grams of Ice, Muhammad Adeel son of Habib Ullah with 380 grams of Ice and Muhammad Wajid son of Khalid Munir with 390 grams of Ice.

The same police also arrested an accused murderer named Muhammad Liaquat son of Abdul Salam.

In other operations, the Cantt police arrested proclaimed offenders namely Muhammad Hassan son of Ghulam Haider, Ehsan Ullah son of Haqnawaz, Mustafa Aziz son of Abdul Aziz, Zeshan son of Abdul Ghaffar and Nigah Hussain Shah alias Kaka Shah son of Syed Shafiq Hussain.

Similarly, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SHO Iftekhar Khan arrested accused Sharif Ullah son of Awwal Khan, resident of Wandha Umar Khan over a charge of providing shelter to an absconder. The police also recovered a 12-bore gun along with 19 cartridges from his residence.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Drugs Same Kaka Circle Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

17 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

17 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

17 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

17 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

17 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

17 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

17 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

17 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

17 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan