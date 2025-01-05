14 Outlaws Held; Illegal Arms, Drugs Recovered In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Dera police have arrested 14 outlaws recovering illegal arms and drugs from their possession, said police spokesman on Sunday.
He said that District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has strictly instructed all police stations to make all out efforts for eradication of all crimes from the society.
Following these instructions, a team Cantt police station led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan and Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Sibtain, taking action against anti-social elements, arrested accused Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad bakhsh with recovery of 150 grams of Ice drug, Atlas Khan son of Mayat Ullah with recovery of a 30-bore pistol along with 15 cartridges.
In other operations,the police arrested Obaid Ullah son of Sher Afghan with 215 grams of Ice, Muhib Ullah son of Habib ur Rehman with 410 grams of Ice, Jamal son of Iqbal with 370 grams of Ice, Muhammad Adeel son of Habib Ullah with 380 grams of Ice and Muhammad Wajid son of Khalid Munir with 390 grams of Ice.
The same police also arrested an accused murderer named Muhammad Liaquat son of Abdul Salam.
In other operations, the Cantt police arrested proclaimed offenders namely Muhammad Hassan son of Ghulam Haider, Ehsan Ullah son of Haqnawaz, Mustafa Aziz son of Abdul Aziz, Zeshan son of Abdul Ghaffar and Nigah Hussain Shah alias Kaka Shah son of Syed Shafiq Hussain.
Similarly, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SHO Iftekhar Khan arrested accused Sharif Ullah son of Awwal Khan, resident of Wandha Umar Khan over a charge of providing shelter to an absconder. The police also recovered a 12-bore gun along with 19 cartridges from his residence.
