14 Outlaws, Including 7 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 08:48 PM

14 outlaws, including 7 drug peddlers arrested in Attock

The Attock police during a crackdown against anti social elements on Tuesday arrested 14 outlaws including seven drug peddlers besides recovery of over 8 kilograms of contrabands

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Attock police during a crackdown against anti social elements on Tuesday arrested 14 outlaws including seven drug peddlers besides recovery of over 8 kilograms of contrabands.

According to police spokesman Muhammad Naeem, Attock Khurd police during a raid at a gambling den arrested as many as seven gamblers and recovered bet money worth Rs 0.2 million and gambling tools from the den. Moreover, during the crackdown against the drug peddlers, Attock city police recovered 1.

50 kilogram chars from Shujjat Ali, Hassanabdal Police recovered 1.40 kilogram chars from Waqas Ahmed, Bassal police recovered 1.70 kilogram chars from Khursheed Ahmed, Hazro police recovered 1.10 kilogram chars from Itlas Khan and 0.4 kilogram chars from Muneer Ahmed, Fatehjang police recovered 1.50 kilogram chars from Aaqib Ali while Jand police recovered 1.04 kilogram chars from Sehab Khan. Separate cases were registered against the accused under relevant laws and launched further investigation

