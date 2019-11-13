14 outlaws including five proclaimed offenders held

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested 14 outlaws including five proclaimed offenders (POs) from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, hashish and valuables from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, a police team headed by DSP Ghulam Mustafa including Inspector Homicide unit Anees Akber, Station House Officer (SHO) Khanna police station Sub-Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz and others arrested five proclaimed offenders( POs) involved in a murder case.

The arrested POs are Mustafa Kamal, Awais, Nadeem, Fahim and Nilofer. Further investigations is underway from them.

Kohsar police arrested a drug peddler namely Saghar Basheer and recovered 1430 grams hashish from him.

Koral police arrested two drug peddlers namely Tahir Iqbal and Aman and recovered 1140 grams hashish and 130 gram heroin from their possession.

Koral police also arrested two accused Rab Nawaz and Naeem and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Aabpara police arrested a drug peddler namely Jahangir Pitras and recovered 115 gram heroin from him.

Golra police arrested two accused Sajjad and Jumma and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. Ramna Police arrested an accused Anyat and recovered stolen car from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in the city.