UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Outlaws Including Five Proclaimed Offenders Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:28 PM

14 outlaws including five proclaimed offenders held

The police on Wednesday arrested 14 outlaws including five proclaimed offenders (POs) from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, hashish and valuables from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested 14 outlaws including five proclaimed offenders (POs) from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, hashish and valuables from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, a police team headed by DSP Ghulam Mustafa including Inspector Homicide unit Anees Akber, Station House Officer (SHO) Khanna police station Sub-Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz and others arrested five proclaimed offenders( POs) involved in a murder case.

The arrested POs are Mustafa Kamal, Awais, Nadeem, Fahim and Nilofer. Further investigations is underway from them.

Kohsar police arrested a drug peddler namely Saghar Basheer and recovered 1430 grams hashish from him.

Koral police arrested two drug peddlers namely Tahir Iqbal and Aman and recovered 1140 grams hashish and 130 gram heroin from their possession.

Koral police also arrested two accused Rab Nawaz and Naeem and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Aabpara police arrested a drug peddler namely Jahangir Pitras and recovered 115 gram heroin from him.

Golra police arrested two accused Sajjad and Jumma and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. Ramna Police arrested an accused Anyat and recovered stolen car from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in the city.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Car All From

Recent Stories

Another movement against PTI govt on cards

18 minutes ago

Air pollution shuts schools in Iran's capital

18 minutes ago

ADNOC signs long-term sales agreement with Emirate ..

31 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi felicitates newly elected ..

3 minutes ago

National Games' Festival kicked off in Mardan

3 minutes ago

Divisional level art competition held at RAC

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.