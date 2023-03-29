14 outlaws nabbed in DIKhan, weapons, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Dera police apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the district during crackdown against the anti-social elements and recovered drugs, weapons, ammunition and stolen items from their possession, a spokesman of district police said on Wednesday.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the district police conducted various operations and arrested fourteen outlaws including absconder and drug dealers.

According to details, the police teams led by SHO Police Station Cantt Inspector Sabir Hussain Baloch, carried out several operations against the drug dealers, arrested the accused Muhammad Kaleemullah son of Shahjahan resident of Muriyali and recovered 1570 grams of hashish from his possession.

In another action, accused Ghulam Qasim son of Khadim Hussain resident of Basti Maheer was arrested and recovered 155 grams of ice from his possession. Accused Gul Zaman son of Hameedullah resident of Shorkot was arrested and police recovered 55 grams of heroin from his possession. Police also arrested Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Himmat and recovered 140 grams of hashish from his possession.

In another operation, the Cantt Police Station arrested accused Naveedullah, son of Aurangzeb resident of Sheikh Yusuf and recovered one 9mm pistol and 15 cartridges from his possession.

A team of Shaheed Nawab Police station led by SDPO Kashif Sattar and SHO Aslam Khan, arrested absconder Sami Ullah son of Muhammad Ali resident of Badnikhel during blockade and recovered a kalashnikov along with 15 cartridges.

The arrested absconder was wanted to police in murder and attempt to murder cases.

Similarly, a team of Sadar Police Station led by SHO Tariq Saleem and Incharge Investigation Amjad Hussain, arrested three accused including Sardar Khan, Muhammad Shoaib and Abdul Rehman residents of Taxila. The police also recovered a stolen jeep car bearing registration number (LEA-5147), copy of registration book of Jeep, one 30-bore pistol, one wallet, two ATM cards, one health card and a driving license from their possession.

Likewise, the Sadar police in another action, arrested accused Shehryar son of Masood Khan resident of Kot-Essa and recovered a stolen battery from him. While team of Draban Police Station led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Asif Mehmood along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, while acting against the criminal elements, 450 grams of hashish was recovered from the accused Rasool Jan son of Ghazi Marjan, resident of Kot Bhalu and was arrested. Similarly, 386 grams of hashish was recovered from the accused Muhammad Suleman son of Muhammad Zaman, and in another attempt, police recovered 105 grams of heroin from another accused Ibrahim Shah son of Altaf Shah resident of Mandi Baloch and arrested him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons in various police stations.