14 outlaws nabbed in police crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested 14 outlaws and recovered liquor, arms and ammunition from their possession during operation here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police conducted operations and detained 14 suspects and recovered 15 liters of liquor and arms and ammunition.

The operations against the detained persons were carried out in the areas of Police Station City, Ratta Amral, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, Race Course, Taxila, Gujjar Khan, Rawat, Kahuta, Morgah.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. Police teams have been commended for their efforts.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs) said the arrested accused will be presented in court with solid evidence and stated that drive against illegal liquor and weapons will continue with without any favoritism.