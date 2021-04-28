14 outlets sealed over COVID-19 violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 14 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs. 153,000 fine on the owners for violating coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to a hand out issued here, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City sealed 9 shops in Murree Road, Kartarpura and Raja Bazar areas for violating the timing schedule issued by the government while the AC Murree sealed five restaurants and detained 103 people over violations of the SOPs.

Meanwhile, AC Saddar Rawalpindi has registered 13 FIRs against the violators and arrested 13 persons in the Rawat area besides imposing a fine of Rs 153,000 on the violations.