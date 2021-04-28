UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Outlets Sealed Over COVID-19 Violations

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

14 outlets sealed over COVID-19 violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 14 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs. 153,000 fine on the owners for violating coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to a hand out issued here, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City sealed 9 shops in Murree Road, Kartarpura and Raja Bazar areas for violating the timing schedule issued by the government while the AC Murree sealed five restaurants and detained 103 people over violations of the SOPs.

Meanwhile, AC Saddar Rawalpindi has registered 13 FIRs against the violators and arrested 13 persons in the Rawat area besides imposing a fine of Rs 153,000 on the violations.

Related Topics

Murree Fine Marriage Road Rawalpindi Saddar Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA celebrates Earth Day 2021

8 minutes ago

Employees at MBZFH in Sharjah continue care for co ..

9 minutes ago

SFD activates smart receipt system at Tasheel cent ..

24 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather predicted for KP

12 minutes ago

Bootlegger, drug pusher arrested

35 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 28 Apr 2021

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.