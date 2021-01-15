14 passenger vehicles impounded over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 14 passenger vehicles over different type of violations during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

RTA Secretary Rana Mohsin alongwith team conducted raids at various roads and checked passenger vehicles.

The secretary impounded 14 passenger vehicles over missing fitness certificates, route permits, smoky vehicles, over loading and LPG cylinder users.

The RTA team also checked prices, expiry and quality of food items of shops situated at bus terminals and wagon stands. The team imposed fine of over Rs 25,000 on various shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates and other violations.