14 People Get Anti Rabies Vaccine After Bitten By Dogs In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:15 PM

As many as 14 people including eight of a family got anti rabies vaccine from Nishtar Hospital on Monday after two stray dogs bit a cow in Bhutta Colony and a man in Rohilian Wali Muzaffargarh in two separate incidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 14 people including eight of a family got anti rabies vaccine from Nishtar Hospital on Monday after two stray dogs bit a cow in Bhutta Colony and a man in Rohilian Wali Muzaffargarh in two separate incidents.

In first incident a stray dog bit a cow in Bhutta colony and after consuming the milk of the cattle, eight people including four kids reached Accident and Emergency (A&E) ward of Nishtar Hospital for vaccination on the advice of a local doctor.

After vaccination for anti rabies, they went back home.

In the second incident another stray dog bit a man in Rohilian Wala, Muzaffargarh and resultantly he died on the spot.

When the family consulted a doctor about it, he recommended them to get the vaccination as precautionary measures.

They were also administrated the vaccine when they approached A&E ward of Nishtar Hospital today.

When contacted, Media Coordinator Nishtar Hospital Dr Tariq Pirzada confirmed the story, adding that both the families were administrated anti rabies vaccine.

He informed that Nishtar Hospital has 10,000 vials for dog bite (rabies), saying that they bought the vaccine directly from the market instead of local purchase in wake of its demand for the patients.

