14 People Including 11 Students Injured In Road Accident

Published November 30, 2022 | 09:30 AM

14 people including 11 students injured in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 14 persons including 11 school going kids sustained serious injuries following an accident among a truck, car and kerry vehicle, near Dunyapur, here on Wednesday morning.

According to an official source, eight girls, three boys and another three men received multiple injuries in the mishap.

The condition of the eight girls is stated to be serious. The injured girls belonged to Chak No 15/MR and were going to their educational institute.

Rescue 1122 staffers rushed to the site and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur.

