14 plazas, 13 schools, four wedding halls sealed for violating Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration Friday in its ongoing drive against violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and code of conduct set up for corona virus, has sealed 14 shopping plazas, 13 schools and four wedding halls in the provincial metropolis.

The teams led by concerned Assistant Commissioners also sealed 100 shops in Shafi Market of Peshawar Cantt.

and 700 shops on Jinnah Park Road for non-observing social distancing and allowing customers without wearing safety mask.

Deputy Commissioner said that actions against violating codal formalities would continue without any discrimination. He said that district government was fully committed to implement decision taken by the provincial government for safety of people from the pandemic.

He said that district administration also launched to educate people in order to absorb corona SOPs and support government efforts to eliminate this diseases.