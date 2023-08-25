14 plots sealed for fee default

The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed 14 plots on non-payment of commercialization fee in Madina Town on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed 14 plots on non-payment of commercialization fee in Madina Town on Friday.

According to official sources, several notices were served on the owners but they failed to deposit the fee.

The sealed plots included 3-19-X-1, A-X-1, 19-X-20, PSR-Y-67, PSR-Y-73, 44, SSR-X-42 etc.

The owners have been directed to deposit the dues otherwise a heavy fine will be imposed on them.