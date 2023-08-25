14 plots sealed over nonpayment of commercialisation fee

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 14 plots in Madina Town over nonpayment of commercialisation fee.

FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said in a statement on Friday that the enforcement team checked status of various plots and residential colonies and found that owners of 14 plots in Madina Town had launched commercial use of their plots without paying the fee.

The FDA issued repeated notices and warnings to the owners of these plots, but they did not pay any heed.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement teams sealed premises of the plots including 19-X-18, 19-X-14, 19-X-21, 91-X-1, 97-X-5, 19-X-4, 19-X-3, 19-X-1, 19-X-20, A-X-1, A-X-3, RSR-Y-67, RSR-Y-73, SSR-X-42 and SSR-X-44.

Owners of these plots were directed to deposit commercial fee before using their plots for commercial purposes; otherwise, they would have to face heavy fines, he added.