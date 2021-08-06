14 police constables suspended in faisalabad

Fourteen police officials were suspended over absence from duty and 18 others served show-cause notices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Fourteen police officials were suspended over absence from duty and 18 others served show-cause notices.

A police spokesperson Friday said Superintendent Police Punjab Constabulary Malik Abdul Latif Tahir checked attendance of officials and found 32 constables absent from duty without any intimation.

He suspended constables, including Jawad Ali, Qadeer, Wasim Ali, Amad, Zeeshan, Fakhar Abbas,Usman, Ameer ul Hassan, Mumtaz Hussain, Shakeel Bashir, Ali Azad and Waqas.

The show-cause notices were served to Waqas, Faheem, Abdul Ghaffar, Ali Raza, Saifullah, Abdul Rehman, Fakhar, Abdul Rauf, Qalb Abbas, Imran, Moazam Ali, Babar Ghaffar, Aziz, Khalid, Shahzad, Mazhar Hussain, Baqar Ali, and Muhammad Tahir.