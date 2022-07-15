14 POs, 12 drug peddlers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The district police, in a crackdown claimed to have arrested 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) as well as 12 drug peddlers and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them.

A police spokesperson Friday said that Cant police, Kotmomin police, Laxsian police, Shah Nikdur police and City police conducted raids and arrested -- Ehsan, Nasir, Tayaab, Taqiq, Tahir, Afzal, Asif, Anwer,Kh Aslam, Yousaf, Younis, Wahaab, Rehman, Raof, Amir and others -- besides recovering 600-liter wine, 12 pistols from their possession.