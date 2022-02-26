UrduPoint.com

14 POs Among 110 Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Police have arrested 110 criminals including 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

According to police sources, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 14 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. Police also arrested seven court absconders during the crackdown.

Police arrested 13 drug peddlers and recovered 100 litre liquor and 3.156 kg Hashish from their possession while three illegal weapon holders were also arrested with three pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Meanwhile, 29 kite sellers apprehended with 1538 kites, chemical thread, three firework sellers and 41 gamblers were held with stake money Rs 95,350 and gambling material.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

