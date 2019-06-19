UrduPoint.com
14 POs Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:42 PM

14 POs arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 14 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the past 24 hours.

During various raids, the police recovered 1.500 kg hashish from Naqash in Gulberg area, 1.

040 kg hashish from Ramzan in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, 1.120 kg hashish from Taufail at Rodala Road, 1.140 kg from Muhammad Arif in Khurarianwala area, 43 liters liquor from Khalid Masih in Madina Town area, 25 liter liquor from Umar Hayat in Sitiana and 34 liter liquor from Madina Town.

Further investigation was underway.

