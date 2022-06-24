UrduPoint.com

14 POs Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 03:01 PM

14 POs held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) during crackdown launched against outlaws here Friday.

According to police spokesman, it had recovered 1.7 kg marijuana and 170 liter home-made liquor from the criminals before registering FIRs against them.

At least 10 more accused involved in gambling and other wrongful activities were held separately with three pistols recovered from possession of as many accused on the spot.

Police spokesman hinted at continuing operation against outlaws in complete 24 hours. Protecting masses without discrimination was earnest responsibility of the law-enforcement department, it was added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

48 minutes ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

52 minutes ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

59 minutes ago
 SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls ..

SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls in Sindh

1 hour ago
 PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘ ..

PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘super tax’ on large-scale in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.