14 POs held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) during crackdown launched against outlaws here Friday.

According to police spokesman, it had recovered 1.7 kg marijuana and 170 liter home-made liquor from the criminals before registering FIRs against them.

At least 10 more accused involved in gambling and other wrongful activities were held separately with three pistols recovered from possession of as many accused on the spot.

Police spokesman hinted at continuing operation against outlaws in complete 24 hours. Protecting masses without discrimination was earnest responsibility of the law-enforcement department, it was added.