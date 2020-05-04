UrduPoint.com
14 POs Held In Islamabad

Islamabad Sadder Zone Police had apprehended 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last week in special crackdown against those criminals being at large despite their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman Monday said

He said this crackdown was launched following special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to all zonal SPs to ensure arrest of absconders. Following these directions SP Saddar (Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk assigned task to all SDPOs of Saddar Zone including SHOs to ensure arrest of those involved in heinous crimes.

Margallah and Karachi Company police arrested two POs, Shalimar police arrested five POs, Tarnol and Ramana police arrested two POs each while and Golra police arrested three abconders/ POs involved in murder and crime cases of heinous nature.

He said DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had directed to continue this ongoing crackdown and said he would review himself performance report of each police station in that regard.

He had also directed for effective action against those involved in drug pushing or other criminal activities, the spokeman added.

